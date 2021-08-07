A FAMILY of racers from Caldicot have teamed up with a suicide prevention charity to raise awareness of the support which is available.

The Doddridge family have chosen to support PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide at races across the UK.

The four brothers have added the charity’s logo and helpline number to their cars to increase awareness of suicide prevention and promote the support which is available.

Brothers Chris, 27, Matthew, 25, Joe, 20, and Sam, 17 all compete in Autograss – one of the most popular forms of amateur motor racing in the UK.

Their dad, Ian Doddridge lost his own father to suicide when he was a teenager. He said the family wants race fans to know that help is available.

READ MORE:

“We are one of the lucky families,” he said. “We’d see the signs and know what to do if one of us was in a bad place. Sadly, not everybody knows that support is out there.

“Just seeing how many young people think suicide is the only way out breaks our hearts.

“We are determined to raise awareness of the fantastic work PAPYRUS does and at every race we’ll be doing all we can to spread the word that many suicides can be prevented.”

All four brothers compete at numerous club meetings. This year Chris, Joe and Sam are taking part in the British Autograss Series. Joe, who races a modified Mini pick-up in Class Five, has made it through to this year’s Men’s National Autograss Championship in York.

Chris Doddridge in his Class Two modified Nissan Micra with PAPYRUS's logo and helpline number on it. Picture: PAPYRUS

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Kate Heneghan, PAPYRUS’ head in Wales, said: “The Doddridge family feel passionate about the sport of Autograss racing which takes them all over the UK.

“To take that passion and use it to help others is remarkable. We’d like to say a big thank you to dad, mum and all four brothers for reaching out to motor racing fans in such a colourful, dynamic and powerful way.

Sam Doddridge in his modified racing Mini with PAPYRUS's logo and helpline number on it. Picture: PAPYRUS

“It’s really important we reach as many young people as we can and all work together to give hope to those who are struggling with life.”

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice, contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org