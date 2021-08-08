A WALK in memory of loved ones lost is being staged by St David's Hospice Care next month.

The Rainbow Remembrance Walk has been arranged amid the beauty of the Sirhowy Country Park, in Caerphilly, on Saturday, September 18.

Walkers will be invited to place their own unique decorated pebbles of remembrance at the memory tree on the route.

The Rainbow Remembrance Walk will follow circular routes around the majestic Sirhowy Valley Country Park starting and ending at Pont Lawrence Rees. Parking is at Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate.

There is a choice of three walks: two miles with registration and start times from 11am; three miles with registration and start times from 10:30am; and five-and-a-half miles with registration and start times from 10am.

Entry fees are £10 for adults and £7 for children aged up to 15. A family of two adults and two children is £30. The entry fee includes event T-shirt and memory heart tribute.

Walkers are asked to bring their own special memory pebble to place at the foot of the For The Memory tree.

Organisers will send a memory heart tribute for walkers to decorate ahead of the event and to wear during the walk.

St David's Hospice Care says there is no minimum sponsorship target for walkers to achieve: "However, in these difficult and uncertain times, with almost all of our usual fundraising activity cancelled during the pandemic, we need your help more than ever. We encourage all walkers to raise additional sponsorship to support our nurses and clinical staff working exceptionally hard on the front line to continue our vital care."

For more information visit stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/rainbowwalk/