THERE was an extra reason to celebrate when 16 staff from Chepstow School completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Marie Curie.

Team leader John Robson proposed to his partner on the last summit - and, much to his delight, she said yes.

The whole team celebrated the engagement - and raising more than £1,200 for the charity - after they finished the day-long event.

The group signed up to the challenge after a number of staff members lost loved ones to terminal illness, knowing the impact the charity has on those affected.

The challenge is no walk in the park but every member of the team crossed the finish line safely and triumphantly.

Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

All the money raised from the challenge will help Marie Curie provide expert care, guidance and support to help people living with a terminal illness and their families, in one of its nine hospices across the UK, at home or through its information and support services.

John Robson, team leader, said: “As a team we are delighted to have exceeded our target and can’t thank enough all the people who donated to this amazing charity. We specifically chose Marie Curie as our charity as two members had sadly lost their mums recently to cancer, so it was a very pertinent cause.

"The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge tested us, but we all completed it and one member had a cup of freshly brewed coffee in memory of his coffee drinking mum on each peak.

"On completing the challenge all team members received a medal from a staff member of Marie Curie a fantastic gesture, so thank you and to all Marie Curie staff who do an amazing job."

MORE NEWS:

For more information on the work of Marie Curie visit www.mariecurie.org.uk or, to find out about the many ways in which you can fundraise for the cause, contact community fundraiser, Charli Thomas on 029 2042 6068 or email charli.thomas@mariecurie.org.uk.