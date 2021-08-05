MOST temporary town centre arrangements in relation to Covid-19 measures in an area of South Wales are to remain in place, say a local authority.

Following extensive feedback from the recent engagement exercise on the future of Powys town centres, the temporary arrangements in Newtown, Brecon and Crickhowell will stay in place for now. However, temporary restrictions in Hay-on-Wye are set to be lifted from August 7.

The temporary changes were introduced last year to encourage the public back into our town centres and to help businesses open safely and in compliance with Covid restrictions. These measures were designed to facilitate social distancing and provide additional outdoor space for both pedestrians and businesses to utilise.

“I would like to thank all those who took part in our engagement exercise and for the valuable comments received on the future of our town centres,” said Councillor Heulwen Hulme, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for highways.

“Given such positive and supportive feedback from businesses, residents and visitors, and in anticipation of an influx of visitors to our county with the rising popularity of staycations, the temporary measures in Brecon, Newtown and Crickhowell will stay in place.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

“As we move into a phase of less legal restrictions we are all very much looking forward to seeing our iconic Powys towns enjoy a busy summer. But it is important to remember to remain cautious, with government advice recommending we take responsibility for our own actions with regards to social distancing, both inside and out.

“We will now go through all the feedback in detail and start discussions about what may be possible for each town longer-term. All proposals will go through the appropriate levels of consultation with all stakeholders.”

Smaller measures in other towns, including pavement licences granted to individual businesses to make use of public areas such as walkways and roads, will also remain.

MORE NEWS:

On the contrary, in line with the initial feedback from the engagement exercise and at the request of the town council, the temporary restrictions in Hay-on-Wye will be lifted from August 7, should the Welsh Government decide to progress with the latest plans to ease restrictions. However, if there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in the town, the measures may be reintroduced to limit the spread of the virus by enabling safe social distancing in such a busy tourist hotspot.