A RECALL has been put out on some sparkling water bottles due to a risk they may explode.
Highland Spring Ltd is recalling their 750ml glass bottles of sparkling water.
A small number of bottles have exploded because of a manufacturing fault.
A point-of-sale notice will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product.
The notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.
The recall impacts seven batch codes of the 750ml bottle.
They are:
- 1137 (Use by May 2023A)
- 1138 (Use by May 2023A)
- 1139 (Use by May 2023A)
- 1172 (Use by Jun 2023A)
- 1173 (Use by Jun 2023A)
- 1201 (Use by Jul 2023A)
- 1202 (Use by Jul 2023A)
Advising customers, the Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above product, do not drink it.
“Please contact Highland Spring Ltd on enquiries@highlandspringgroup.com or call 01764 660 500 for a refund.
“Please avoid unnecessary handling of the product and do not return to the store, instead, safely dispose of the product.”
