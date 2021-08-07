HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

South Wales Argus: Luke Mayo, of Newbridge, sent in this picture of Pedro, a one-year-old mini lop rabbit. Luke Mayo, of Newbridge, sent in this picture of Pedro, a one-year-old mini lop rabbit.

South Wales Argus: John Davies, of Rogiet, has shared this picture of Stevie, who has been part of the family for a year. Stevie is a 14 month St Bernard. John Davies, of Rogiet, has shared this picture of Stevie, who has been part of the family for a year. Stevie is a 14 month St Bernard.

South Wales Argus: Michelle Redman, of Blaenavon, has sent in this picture of Buddy, who is two and who loves walking the mountains and dipping his paws in the Garn Lakes. Michelle Redman, of Blaenavon, has sent in this picture of Buddy, who is two and who loves walking the mountains and dipping his paws in the Garn Lakes.

South Wales Argus: Ellen Park, of Newport, sent in this picture of Boris (Becker), a black Labrador who was born on St Patrick's Day 2019. Last summer he ran a total of 35 miles for charity. She said: "He is a big friendly giant and we owe him a lot as he helpedEllen Park, of Newport, sent in this picture of Boris (Becker), a black Labrador who was born on St Patrick's Day 2019. Last summer he ran a total of 35 miles for charity. She said: "He is a big friendly giant and we owe him a lot as he helped to keep us all sane during the lockdown."

South Wales Argus: Emily Price, of Griffithstown, sent in this picture of Hopper, a cockapoo who has been part of the family for two years.Emily Price, of Griffithstown, sent in this picture of Hopper, a cockapoo who has been part of the family for two years.