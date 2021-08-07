THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like child sex offences and drug dealing.

We look at their cases.

Macauley Webb

Macauley Webb was arrested in a supermarket car park after he travelled there to meet what he believed was a 12-year-old schoolboy.

The 24-year-old paedophile, from Newport, was caught in a police sting during which an undercover officer posed as a child under a fake profile.

He was arrested at Morrisons in Cwmbran after going to the car park to meet the ‘boy’ for the opportunity of having sex with him.

Webb was handed an eight-year extended jail sentence.

Harri Lasslett

Flash crack cocaine dealer Harri Lasslett liked to spend his drug money on Balenciaga and Valentino designer trainers.

The 20-year-old was caught with these luxury goods as well as a Moncler jacket when police raided a block of flats in Newport’s Sorrel Drive.

Recorder Mark Cotter QC told him: “You were part of a shop selling drugs directly to users.”

Lasslett was sent to a young offender institution for two years and eight months.

Callum Kemp

Callum Kemp led police on a dramatic chase through a popular Newport park as he tried to escape their clutches on an electric bike.

The drug dealer later jumped on to a railway line before he was arrested after he was found hiding in a bush.

He was pursued through Belle Vue Park last summer.

Kemp, 24, formerly of Allt-Yr-Yn Road, Newport, was jailed for 16 months.

Samuel Davies

Cocaine dealer Samuel Davies turned to trafficking the class A drug after becoming hooked on it.

The 28-year-old was caught by police in the Cwmcarn area of Caerphilly in June.

He was found with £400 in cash and a mobile phone containing drug-related messages on it advertising cocaine and cannabis for sale.

Davies was jailed for two years and eight months and is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.

Matthew Eastwick

A homeless drug dealer living in his car was arrested by police after they spotted him driving using his windscreen wipers when it wasn’t raining.

Matthew Eastwick, 41, had just smoked a cannabis joint when he was pulled over by officers on patrol in Caerphilly.

The defendant, from Bargoed, was jailed for four years.

Aaron Bingham

A young dealer caught trafficking class A drugs for the third time tried to laugh it off by telling the police: “Happy days – I’m going to see the boys in prison.”

Aaron Bingham, 20, kicked and punched officers after they saw him at work near Bettws Shopping Centre in Newport on his electric scooter.

Judge Catherine Richards sent him to a young offender institution for five years and eight months.