LAST weekend hundreds of ravers from across the country took to a Herefordshire wood to celebrate their new-found freedom with the Into the Woods festival.

Covid restrictions felt like a lost memory as ravers flowed into Bartestree Woods embracing friends of old and new for the first time in two years. The atmosphere felt electric as you walked under a wooden archway that held a black and white holographic ‘W’ across its top. This was the first sign of self-built wooden structures that highlighted the festivals forest feel.

A white open-air tent sat in the centre of the site; this was home to the bar that didn’t appear to get a break from the thirsty crowd.

You couldn’t help but turn your head to the triangular main stage, that held three huge blue and purple flowers, unapologetically shining their popping bright lights at the dancing festival goers below.

Vines hung above and around the DJ’s whilst they span their deck so much, they couldn’t help but grin and punch their L-shaped fingers up and down in the smoky air. Their thumping beats of disco, house, electronic and experimental blasted through the big black speakers as feet stomped on the bark covered ground and arms twisted freely around the air.

People danced and smiled their way to the ‘Keep Stage’, that lay further back into the lit-up trees. Ravers huddled closer in the smaller space, but this only heightened the community spirit that this festival was fulfilling so well.

For many, this was the first opportunity to make those life connections that have been so widely craved since the start of the pandemic.

Smiles and laughter did not escape faces at this wonderful weekend in the woods.

Co-founders Tom Howell, Ross Powell and Martin Winds were ecstatic to see how well their festival was going. With last year’s plans cancelled due to the pandemic last weekend had been a long time coming. A malfunction with the generator on the Friday caused some disruption for the boys. However, although they have yet to hold the experience of running many events, they managed to pull it back and the rest of the festival ran smoothly.

As the music started on Friday afternoon, they recognised, all their hard work had finally been worth it. Tom grew emotional as the first day went on.

“I think I almost cried earlier, to be honest, when the sun came through the clouds, it’s really special to be here,” said Tom.

The trio plan to hold their festival once again next year. However, unfortunately ash dieback has taken its toll and the woods will be no more. Lakes may potentially take their place but the name ‘Into the Woods’ would not be as fitting. Another location may be on the cards, but Herefordshire will always hold this festival’s roots. For now as they wait for next year to come round, they will continue to hold events with their company Discotek and create music through their record label ‘Push’.

Check them out on Instagram: @discotek_