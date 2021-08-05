GOALKEEPER Joe Day insists he’s back at Newport County AFC to finish the job he started back in 2014 – to win promotion to League One.

Day’s last competitive match for County was the 2019 League Two play-off final defeat to Tranmere Rovers and he returns to Rodney Parade with Michael Flynn’s men still smarting from further Wembley heartache against Morecambe in May.

And, as the Exiles prepare to kick-off the new campaign at Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon, the 30-year-old admits that he has unfinished business with the club where he’s enjoyed the best moments of his career.

“It’s nice to be back. A lot of people have said to me ‘it must be like coming home’ and it does feel like that,” said Day after his two-year stint at near-neighbours Cardiff City.

“I thought about coming back and it was an easy decision to make when the opportunity came up. I’m really grateful that it did.

“Obviously, I’ve followed the club for the last two years and last season was a painful one.

“We want to go one better this season and win promotion – that's the aim. And hopefully we can avoid the play-offs this time!”

Pitch renovations mean Day will have to wait for his return to Rodney Parade with County starting the season on the road for the next few weeks.

“It’s going to be a tough start with all the away fixtures first up but we all know that Newport relish tough situations,” he said.

“I’m excited to get going and I can’t wait to get back to playing in front of the home fans at Rodney Parade.

“I think we all know that football is not the same game without the fans. You never get used to playing in empty stadiums.

“I’m even looking forward to getting abused by the Oldham fans this weekend. Bring it on!”

Day made just two appearances in two years at Cardiff, both in August 2019, with most of his recent action coming on loan at AFC Wimbledon in League One in the 2019-20 campaign and at Bristol Rovers, also in the third tier, last season.

But he showed he has lost none of his shot-stopping abilities with an impressive display after replacing Nick Townsend for the second half of last weekend’s friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium, and he believes his time with the Bluebirds has been beneficial.

“It was a big chance for me to make the step up to the Championship but the lack of opportunity [to play] was quite frustrating,” he said.

“Ultimately, though, it was a positive experience for me. I learned a lot from working on the training ground with top players and I’ve definitely improved a lot. I’m a better goalkeeper now compared to two years ago.

“It was nice to put in a good performance against them but I don’t feel like I have anything to prove to anybody. The only person I need to satisfy in that respect is myself.”