MASS participation running events - such as the ABP Newport Wales Marathon and the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run - will return this autumn.

Run 4 Wales (R4W) has today announced the return of live events this autumn with a new date for the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run.

The 10K and Family Fun Run will now take place on Sunday, September 26, ahead of the return of the ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K on Sunday, October 24.

Following the easing of restrictions on outdoor events, R4W has said it is now possible to safely deliver both events this autumn, with a number of additional measures being put in place to protect health and safety.

Chief executive Matt Newman said: “R4W has adopted a new way to deliver its events this autumn.

"Our 'breathable events' will provide a great event-day experience with a focus on personal responsibility and individual safety.

“The Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run will be the largest event of its kind to take place in Wales since before the pandemic."

Additional space will be provided throughout the event venues, with significantly larger starting pens.

Event staff and volunteers will wear face coverings when close to others to help keep themselves and participants safe (unless exempt) and a dedicated cleansing team will regularly clean touch points throughout the event site.

Those attending will be encouraged to use hand sanitser at the points provided, wear a face covering when assembling in crowded areas and be respectful of those around them – keeping space between themselves and people they do not know.

Runners will be asked to limit the number of spectators they bring to the event and take personal responsibility for their own health – by taking a lateral flow test 24 hours before and only attending if they have no symptoms of Covid-19.

Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, said: “The ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K has been such a successful event for the city since it was first held in 2018 and we know so many were disappointed when it had to be postponed.

“Putting on an event of this scale is no easy feat – we look forward to working closely with the team to ensure a safe and enjoyable return to Newport for competitors, supporters, visitors and volunteers.”

Cllr Peter Bradbury, cabinet member for culture and leisure at Cardiff Council, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back the Cardiff Bay Run to the city. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has been unable to take place since March 2019.

"Participants competed in a virtual race in 2020, however I’m sure everyone will be delighted to be back amongst Cardiff Bay’s most iconic landmarks.

“The Cardiff Bay Run is a fantastic and welcome return to outdoor events in the city and it’s great to see so many people back together doing something they love.”

A limited number of entries are now available for those who would like to take part in the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run (10K), ABP Newport Wales Marathon or ABP Newport Wales 10K in 2021, who had not signed up prior to the pandemic.

Entries are available on a first-come, first-served basis. These are expected to sell out fast so runners keen to get involved are urged to sign up as soon as possible.

You can register at cardiffbayrun.co.uk or newportwalesmarathon.co.uk