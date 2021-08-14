PUG and Frenchie pop-up cafes are coming to Cardiff next week for both dog owners and regular humans alike.

The events are expecting more than 150 dogs to attend and will provide unlimited Puppacinos.

READ MORE:

The pop up cafes will be held on Sunday, August 22, at Revolution in Cardiff. The pug event will be first at 10am then the Frenchie event will be at 1pm.

We have some amazing photographers in Gwent – as the pictures on the South Wales Argus Camera Club show. Are you a photographer keen to show off your skills? Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and show off some of your best snaps, and we’ll share them with our readers.

The day will consist of:

• Mingling with up to 50 other pugs, Frenchies and owners

• Dog treats for use at the dedicated 'treat stations'

• Unlimited free puppuccinos for all the Pugs and Frenchies

• Ball pits, tunnels, toys and many other fun props

• Photographer/s taking photos that will be available

• Competitions for the best dressed pups

• Pug and Frenchie related trade stands to buy lots of goodies

Children under eight and dogs go free (dogs still need a ticket). Your reserved time session will be emailed to you prior to the event. Space is available at a first come first served basis.

More information about the Pug Pop Up Cafe can be found here while more information about the Frenchie Pop Up Cafe can be found here.

Let us know in the comments which dog breed Pop Up Cafe you'd like to go to in South Wales. Will there be a dog cafe day in Gwent soon? We hope so.