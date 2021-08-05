A WEATHER warning for more thunderstorms has been extended into the weekend, with some areas set to see 70mm of rain.
The Met Office is expecting further thunderstorms to hit on Friday and Saturday.
Heavy, slow-moving showers, some thundery, may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.
This is what to expect:
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
The Met Office say: “Heavy showers are expected to break out across much of the UK again on Saturday.
“The heaviest showers are expected within the warning area where some of the showers will be slow-moving and thundery.
“Not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers, with some areas escaping much in the way of rainfall.
“However, where the showers do occur there is potential for a further 20-30 mm of rain in a relatively short time period and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 50-70 mm building up.”
While the thunderstorms shouldn't impact Gwent, they will hit neighbouring Powys.
The yellow weather warning will run from 10am on Friday until midnight on Saturday.
