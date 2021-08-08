A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DANIEL RAY CROSS, 27, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for five years after he admitted dangerous driving in Abersychan on July 16.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release.

CARL YEMM, 54, of Trosnant Crescent, Penybryn, near Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage in Fleur-de-Lys on July 26.

He was ordered to pay £180 in compensation after his release from prison.

MACAULEY HUGHES, 25, of Atlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to possession of a Stanley knife on the Kingsway in Cardiff on May 6.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £128 surcharge.

JOSHUA JAMES, 29, of Birbeck Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £352 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder at Caradoc Road, Cwmbran, on July 8.

JOE PEARSON, 28, of Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 42 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on July 9.

He was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW JAMES BULLOCK, 46, of Byron Road, Gaer, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing copper piping and lead flashing from the Royal Gwent Hospital.

AMANDA MORGAN, 51, of Worcester Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 24 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on July 9.

She was ordered to pay £846 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GEMMA LOUISE JOHNSON, 27, of Parkwood Drive, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £425 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 86mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CALLUM PORTER, 24, of Somerset Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving an electric scooter without insurance on Middle Way on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS REES, 62, of Allt-Yr-Yn Heights, Newport, was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TIMOFEJS SUINS, 18, of York Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Jamaica Grove on January 14.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GRAHAM CHUBB, 40, of Drybridge Park, Monmouth, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Rockfield Road on December 13, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN CHARLES ALAN JONES, 31, of Excelsior Street, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance in Park View Street on November 4, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE BLANCHARD, 43, of no fixed abode, Newport, was ordered to pay £84 in a fine and surcharge after he admitted possession of amphetamine in the city on July 26.