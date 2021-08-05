MOUNTAIN rescue teams in the Brecon Beacons were kept busy this week - including being called out to rescue a stricken canine after a fall.

At around lunchtime on Tuesday, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) were called out to three jobs in quick succession.

First was a call from Dyfed-Powys Police to assist with the rescue of a dog who had fallen approximately 30 feet over Sgwd y Pannwr waterfall.

A group of passers-by helped the owners to recover Alfie, a German pointer, to the footpath.

However, Alfie was in too much pain to walk or be carried to the car park, so he was treated to a gentle lift onto one of CBMRT's stretchers and carefully carried to vehicle transport to a local vets.

"Later that evening, Alfie’s owners contacted us to say he has fractured his leg in two places and will be operated on but is expected to make a good recovery," said a CBMRT spokesperson.

The next incident came in just as the team were on their way home - it was back to the same waterfall footpath.

This time a woman had stumbled on the path and suffered a suspected fractured lower leg.

Alfie the dog is rescued by Central Beacon Mountain Rescue after falling from waterfall Picture: Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team

Following pain relief, splint immobilisation and the second stretcher carry of the day, the team carried her to the awaiting ambulance.

"We wish the lady a full and speedy recovery," said a spokesperson.

While carrying the woman to the ambulance, incident number three came along.

Two walkers stopped at the control vehicle to report their companion missing after they’d become separated while visiting the waterfalls.

Team members were deployed along the waterfalls trails and a team member dispatched to check all the car parks. The missing man was located safe and well at Cwm Porth car park.

You can support the important work being carried out by the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team at justgiving.com/centralbeaconsmrt