ARGUS readers have responded to the proposal of a begging ban in Newport city centre from Conservative councillor Matthew Evans.

Leader of Newport's Conservative group Cllr Matthew Evans voiced his desire to put the idea of a complete ban on begging in the city centre to the public in an Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting on Friday, July 30.

He was supported by Sergeant Chris Butt of Gwent Police who believes there should be a ban.

Currently, there is a ban on aggressive begging and begging within 10m of a cashpoint.

Argus readers have voiced their opinions on the matter, with a number of people believing that beggars and the homeless deserve compassion and the priority of the council should be to provide support to them.

Barry Taylor said: “If the council wants to stop people begging, they should do something to help the people who are forced into poverty.

“Banning begging is treating the symptom, not the cause.”

Tom Patterson agreed, saying: “They (beggars and the homeless) may need help mentally, emotionally and financially.

“[They] may need help housing or help bettering themselves.

“Maybe if Newport started some sort of help program for people who need it, there would be less homeless.”

Some readers note that there are organisations in Newport that offer support to people resorting to begging, but agreed that there is need for greater action on mental health issues.

Janka Zitha said: “They don't need to beg on the streets...if they are hungry, there is a food bank or there is a local church that hands out plenty of food.

“If you give them money, you only support their addiction which will do them more harm than good.

“The main issue is badly functional mental health care system in this country which needs to be reformed.”

A number of readers asked for people supporting the proposal to empathise with the people begging and to try and imagine what it would be like to be in their position.

“Imagine wanting to take something from people who literally have nothing, let's hope half of you judgemental people never find yourself or anyone you love in that position,” said Stacey Doyle.

“They need help not constant judgment.

“Not talking about the select few who will just shout abuse for no reason actual genuine people who just want help.”

Christopher Paul Cox added: “This is and always be an ongoing thing, as a lot of the homeless do not beg for anything.

“They sit in or by shops as they [have] nowhere to go and if people want to help well bloody well let them.

“How would you like being in that situation, not nice at all.”

Some were angry and believe it is clear that Cllr Evans has never had to be in that position himself.

“So if you’re homeless, have nowhere to sleep, no money to eat and nothing to keep clean, then you’re not even allowed to ask for help?!” said Owain Ratcliffe.

“You can tell whoever made this call for a ban has never been homeless themselves.”

Jordan Sharland said: “Easy for people with money to say isn’t it!

“They should be helped not pushed aside and forgotten about.”