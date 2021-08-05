TWO drug dealers are awaiting sentence after they admitted cocaine and ecstasy trafficking charges.

Rhys Hall, 20, and Lyn Hall, 49, both of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, near Abertillery, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of both drugs.

The offences were committed on December 23, 2019, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Their case was adjourned until August 27 for the preparation of reports.

Both defendants were granted bail.

Rhys Hall was represented by Ed Mitchard and Lyn Hall by David Leathley.

James Evans appeared for the prosecution