TWO men have been arrested following a fire in Magor in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, August 4.
The fire was reported to emergency services at around 3.45am at an address on Withy Close in Magor.
South Wales Fire Service crews attended the scene and tackled the fire.
Nobody was inside the house at the time and nobody was injured.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a fire at an address on Withy Close, Magor at around 3.45am on Wednesday, August 4.
“No-one was inside the house at the time and no injuries were reported.
“Two men, aged 31 and 34, from the Coleford area were arrested on suspicion of arson and remain in police custody.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police, quoting log reference 2100273187.
“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook or Twitter, or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
