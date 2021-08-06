SUMMER Story Safari encourages families to get out and about to search for animal themed books.
This summer, to get families out and about stretching their legs, there will be Summer Story Safaris running in all of Blaenau Gwent town centres. Hidden in 10 shop windows in each town will be a popular children’s book. The first safari has an animal theme and includes Judith Kerr’s The Tiger Who Came to Tea and David Walliams' The Slightly Annoying Elephant.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council's executive member for regeneration, Cllr Dai Davies said: "Our town centre businesses have had a tough time with lock downs and on line shopping.
"We hope that our Summer Story Safaris will encourage families to explore our town centres again and while they are there find out what is available on the doorstep."
All that is required need to do is collect an entry form from a local library and then search shop windows for the list of books. You simply write down the shop names and when you return your entry form, the staff in the library will have a surprise gift for you.
Library opening times:
Abertillery
Monday Closed
- Tuesday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Wednesday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Thursday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Friday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Saturday 9am-1pm
- Sunday Closed
Blaina
- Monday 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-5.30pm
- Tuesday Closed
- Wednesday Closed
- Thursday 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-5.30pm
- Friday 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-5.30pm
- Saturday Closed
- Sunday Closed
Brynmawr
- Monday 9pm-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Tuesday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Wednesday Closed
- Thursday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Friday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Saturday 9am-1pm
- Sunday Closed
Cwm
- Monday Closed
- Tuesday 10am-1pm and 2pm-6.30pm
- Wednesday Closed
- Thursday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
- Saturday Closed
- Sunday Closed
Ebbw Vale
- Monday 9am-5.30pm
- Tuesday 9am-5.30pm
- Wednesday Closed
- Thursday 9am-5.30pm
- Friday 9am-5.30pm
- Saturday 9am-1pm
- Sunday Closed
Tredegar
- Monday 9am-5.30pm
- Tuesday 9am-5.30pm
- Wednesday 9am-5.30pm
- Thursday Closed
- Friday 9am-5.30pm
- Saturday 9am-1pm
- Sunday Closed
What was your favourite animal themed book as a child? Let us know in the comment section.
