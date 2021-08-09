NEW figures have revealed the worst areas in Newport and Gwent for drug related crimes.
The monthly crime data, compiled by data.police.uk, reveals all the crimes recorded by Gwent Police in that month.
The latest figures cover the period between June 1 and June 30.
In total there were 110 drug offences reported to the police in the month.
The Argus has analysed this data and identified the areas across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen that have seen the highest number of drug related crimes.
The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred due to location anonymisation.
The area with the most drug offences during June was Cardiff Road, in Newport.
Gwent Police recorded four drug offences on the road during the month.
Two are awaiting a court outcome, one is currently under investigation, and they were unable to prosecute the fourth incident.
Two Llanfoist streets were next on the list.
Samuel Salter Close and the nearby St Faiths Close both saw three drug offences reported to Gwent Police in June.
Four of those six incidents are still under investigation.
While one incident on Samuel Salter Close saw a caution handed out by police, and another on St Faiths Close resulted in fine.
Courtney Street, in Newport, also saw three drug offences recorded by Gwent Police.
Two remain are awaiting a court outcome, while a third resulted in a caution.
