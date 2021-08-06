A MAN has been banned from the roads and ordered to pay nearly £3,000 after being found guilty of drink driving.
Jonathan Huish, 51, had denied committing the offence on Newport’s High Street while driving a Mercedes on May 22.
He was convicted of driving with 44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Huish, of Heol Miskin, Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was banned from driving for 12 months.
He was fined £2,100 and told to pay £620 costs and a £190 surcharge.
