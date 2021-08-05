THERE have been more than 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Newport and Caerphilly, the latest Public Health Wales figures have shown.
This means the areas had the fourth (Caerphilly - 42) and fifth (Newport - 41) highest number of new cases of cases in all of Wales.
Gwent had 130 new cases all together, with Caerphilly having 42 new cases, Newport recording 41, Monmouthshire 22, Torfaen 14 and Blaenau Gwent 11.
There have been 681 new cases recorded in Wales and 46 recorded for residents outside of Wales.
There have been three more deaths in Wales since July 30, bring the total amount of Covid related deaths in Wales up to 5623.
2,299,204 people have had their first vaccination and 2,092,103 are fully vaccinated.
All the new cases by area:
- Cardiff - 68
- Wrexham - 55
- Swansea - 46
- Caerphilly - 42
- Newport - 41
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 37
- Flintshire - 33
- Denbighshire - 31
- Bridgend - 31
- Powys - 30
- Conwy - 27
- Carmarthenshire - 27
- Vale of Glamorgan - 26
- Pembrokeshire - 23
- Monmouthshire - 22
- Neath Port Talbot - 21
- Torfaen - 14
- Blaenau Gwent - 11
- Anglesey - seven
- Ceredigion - five
- Merthyr Tydfil - three
- Unknown location - 12
