MONMOUTHSHIRE County Citizens Advice is looking for volunteers to support local people with problems including debt, housing, benefit and employment.

The charity helps people in Monmouthshire resolve their problems every week with free, independent and confidential advice from trained advisors.

Monmouthshire County Citizens Advice is looking for volunteers who are able to contribute between four and eight hours each week, which can be done flexibly, either in the local office or from home.

No experience is necessary as full training will be given.

Citizens Advice volunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons.

They include students; people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; carers; and people who have retired.

Volunteers are often looking for new ways to gain valuable experience and enhance their skills, or to enjoy the opportunity to work with and meet different people.

Yvonne James, the chief operating officer of Monmouthshire County Citizens Advice said: “Our wonderful volunteers are the heart of our service - the work we do to support people in the community simply would not be possible without them.

“As a volunteer, you’ll learn about a range of issues affecting local people. We provide all the training and support you’ll need to work with us to help people solve their problems.

“It’s a challenging but highly rewarding role. If you’re keen to build on your skills and do something that really makes a difference, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more and apply contact Jane Robinson at training@monmouthshirecountycab.cabnet.org.uk