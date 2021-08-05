PLANS for 76 new homes on the former site of Newport High School in Queen’s Hill have been approved.

The planning application was granted by Newport City Council on Wednesday, August 4.

The site was previously occupied by Newport High School, which closed in 1991, and was demolished in 2003.

The committee heard Queen’s Hill residents expressed concerns over the close proximity of the new site to their homes.

Kevin Draper, whose property borders the site, asked for a screen to placed around the boundary of the current houses.

In response, the council's west area development manager Stephen Williams said: “We don’t think screening is necessary. It would be unreasonable to expect that from the developer.”

Redrow has agreed to include 11 affordable homes as part of the development.

These include a two-bedroom house and ten flats, six of which are one-bedroom, while four will have have two bedrooms.

Other conditions agreed as part of the application include that developers Redrow improve highway infrastructure near the site, maintain the level of security experienced by current residents, and provide a park.

According to a report by the housing manager, there is a demand for one-bedroom apartments in Newport, with 951 households seeking them in the area.

Cllr William Routley, deputy leader of the council’s Conservative group, welcomed the inclusion of 11 affordable one-bedroom homes in the development, saying it was an area that “has been overlooked in the past”.

However, Cllr Routley did criticise the location of the affordable homes in the layout of the housing development. He said: “We’ve created a situation of us and them. We had a great opportunity to treat everybody equal.

“We’ve missed an opportunity and we have done a disservice to those going to live there.”

In the public consultation, some residents expressed concerns over the lack of green space.

Cllr Matthew Evans, who represents the Allt yr yn ward, where the development is located, said: “I am not confident this will add any benefit to the visual amenities of the area and believe it is still an over-development of the site.

“While I appreciate it is classed as a brownfield site, a significant proportion of the site were playing fields and open space.”

Cllr Evans added: “In light of the Covid pandemic, I think we all have a duty to reappraise developments and maintain open spaces. Now would be an ideal opportunity to create a small park in the middle of this, that would enhance the quality of life for residents and neighbours alike.”

The development will include a park and a children’s play area.

Councillors on the Planning Committee unanimously approved the proposal with conditions.