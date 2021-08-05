THE Met Office has provided Brits with fresh hope for an August heatwave after weeks of poor weather amid Storm Evert.

Brits enjoyed blistering heat last month as forecasters and meteorologists correctly predicted the heatwave in July.

Beaches, parks and other public spaces were packed as Brits enjoyed blistering heat with highs of 32 degrees.

Brits have also been told to prepare for temperatures exceeding 40 degrees in summer months in the coming years.

The UK is starting to see increasingly extreme temperatures and it is unlikely to change, even if humanity is able to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Health experts urged people to spend time in the shade, drink plenty of water and stop walking their dogs.

The year 2020 was the third warmest, fifth wettest and eighth sunniest year on record – the first ever to fall into the top 10 for all three variables.

Despite poor weather conditions at the turn of the month, weather experts at the Met Office have revitalised hopes of warmer temperatures in the weeks ahead.

In the latest medium to long range weather forecast, experts seem hopeful that summer in not quite over in the UK.

For the second week of August, the Met Office predicts “sunny spells and showers for many areas at the start of this period, with most frequent showers probably in the north and west.”

It adds that "more unsettled conditions are likely" and "most places will likely see showers or longer spells of rain, interspersed with some drier, more settled periods."

Although from August 16, forecasts look a lot better.

Despite not using the term “heatwave” the Met Office predicts rising temperatures from August 16 until August 23, bringing hope for Brits wanting to once again bring out the barbecue.