THE UK Government has announced a hotel quarantine price hike amid changes to the UK travel list.

While announcing and updated UK travel list it was announced the cost of staying at a quarantine hotel in England, which is mandatory for arrivals from a red list country, is increasing.

The price for a single adult traveller was £1,750, however, from August 12 this will rise to £2,285 and £1,430 for a second adult. The charge for an additional adult sharing a room will more than double from £650 to £1,430 to "better reflect the increased costs involved", the Government said. Children aged 5-12 will still cost £325; it is free for children aged under five. UK travel list changes Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will all move from amber to green ahead of the government announcement today (Thursday, August 5).

Despite speculation that France would be moved to the red list, it will remain on amber meaning holidaymakers who are fully-vaccinated will be able to enjoy travel without quarantine. Travellers arriving in the UK from Spain are now advised to take a PCR test - rather than the cheaper lateral flow tests - for the mandatory pre-departure test as a "precaution against the increased prevalence of the virus and variants in the country". India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE have all been moved from the red list to amber while Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte have all been relegated to the red list.

Do these changes apply elsewhere in the UK?





The devolved nations have control over their own amber, red and green lists of countries as well as the rules around quarantine upon return.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have, however, followed England in introducing the same travel relaxations.

But the changes drew criticism from the Welsh Government which is still advising against “all but essential” travel abroad, and those who have been to a red list country cannot even enter until they have completed 10 days of quarantine in England or Scotland first.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Welsh Government said: “We have long called for a clearer system of rules regarding international travel.

“The ad-hoc nature of the decisions made by the UK Government on the issue does little to instil confidence or provide clarity for travellers.

“We continue to advise against all but essential travel abroad because of the continuing risk of infection, including with new variants of coronavirus which may not respond to our vaccines.

“We will consider the latest changes announced by the UK Government.”