A PEDESTRIAN footpath on a busy Newport street has been blocked off, after nearby trees became a safety hazard.

Earlier this week, workers were spotted on a section of Clytha Park Road, between the Civic Centre and railway bridge.

As part of their work, metal railings have been put up in a number of places along the footpath on the northern side of the road – completely blocking pedestrian access to the existing pavement.

Instead, a new, temporary footpath has been created, running at a length of 51 metres.

As a result, the existing road has been slightly narrowed.

According to a public notice published by Newport City Council, the footpath has been blocked off as a matter of public safety.

This section of the path is lined by a number of trees, and the roots have since grown and pushed up on the concrete, resulting in the path becoming uneven, and potentially unsafe.

It is unclear if these measures have been introduced as a result of any accidents occurring, or if it is simply a case of preventing injury.

The trees are believed to be subject to a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), and cannot therefore be easily removed.

At this time, it is believed that the barriers installed, and the new footpath, are temporary measures, before a longer term solution for access along Clytha Park Road is sought.

Trees which line the path are the cause of the problems

In the meantime, the public notice in place prohibits vehicles from waiting along this section of the road, on the northern side.

This order comes into effect on Saturday, August 7, and will remain in place for a maximum of 18 months.

Access to driveways and properties on the road is not thought to have been impacted.

Newport City Council has been contacted for further information.

Public notice in full

The public notice, posted by Newport City Council, reads: “Notice Is hereby given that Newport City Council in exercise of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (as amended) and all other enabling powers intends not less than 7 days from the date of this notice to make an order the effect of which will be to prohibit waiting at any time on the northern side of Clytha Park Road, from the existing double yellow lines outside No. 26 Clytha Park Road for a distance of 51 metres in an easterly direction to the existing double yellow lines outside No. 28 Clytha Park Road.

“The reason for making the order is to ensure pedestrian safety by enabling the introduction of a temporary footway scheme which will redirect pedestrians safely around the existing large trees and uneven footway.

“The order will come into operation on 07 August 2021 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months. All access to properties will be maintained.”