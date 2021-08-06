PARENTS in Monmouthshire will soon be able to track their child’s journey to and from school remotely thanks to a new ‘School Bus Tracker’ app.

The ‘School Bus Tracker’ app keeps parents and schools directly informed and notified of arrivals and delays, by providing real-time location of school transport.

This allows schools to manage and control any transport situation efficiently, as well as giving parents peace of mind of where their child is. Using GPS tracking technology, the app enables parents and school administrators to locate and monitor the children’s school bus journey on home to school transport.

However, the technology is reliant on the child scanning a QR code when they get on the bus.

The app will be free for parents to download, and upon registering they will be sent a QR code via email which will enable students to scan when entering the school’s vehicle. When scanned, this will then notify and update parents of their child’s journey.

The driver’s app will also allow the driver to communicate any delays or emergency situations through voice activation, being a real-time connection between the bus and the transport operator providing a secure mobile communications channel.

Cllr Jane Pratt, cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, said: “This fantastic app will help parents plan ahead while also having live information as to where their children are. I’m delighted to see the introduction of such innovative technology in Monmouthshire.”

The app aims to be introduced to all four of Monmouthshire’s comprehensive schools in September.