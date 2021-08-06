THE number of Delta variant coronavirus cases has more than doubled in one area of Gwent over the last week.
More than 2,000 cases of the new variant have been recorded in Wales this week.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales show that in the seven days up to August 3, there were 2,006 reported cases of the Delta variant across the country.
Those new cases take the total to 11,471.
More than 300 of the new cases were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Monmouthshire recorded 109 Delta variant cases in the week, the most in Gwent.
There were 64 Delta cases in Newport, 59 in Caerphilly and 58 in Torfaen.
The 23 new cases in Blaenau Gwent was the second lowest total in Wales, only ahead of Ceredigion which recorded 17 new cases.
The new additions mean that the total number of Delta variant coronavirus cases recorded in Gwent now stands at 1,505.
The totals for each local authority are:
- Blaenau Gwent – 146
- Caerphilly – 446
- Monmouthshire – 213
- Newport – 372
- Torfaen – 328
An announcement is expected today on the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Wales.
