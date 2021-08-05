THE 18-year-old son of former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has died in a quad bike accident.

Emilio Ballack, 18, was involved in a crash in Portugal at around 2am on Thursday, according to local reports.

Reports in Portugal say the incident happened in Troia, south of Lisbon, near the house bought by the former Germany international.

Further details are yet to be released but firefighters were reportedly at the scene.

Ballack’s former Premier League club, Chelsea, confirmed the sad news on social media.

A tweet from the club read: “Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18.

“All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time.”

All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time. 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2021

Fans rushed to offer their support to the 44-year-old former midfielder and his family.

One fan tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, RIP Emilio.”

Another added: “This is such terrible news. Thinking of Michael. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child.”

“My condolences to to Ballack and his family. So sad to hear that news. RIP Emilio,” added a third.

Born in 2002, Emilio is one of three sons.

Ballack enjoyed a successful career representing his country 98 times.

Over a 17-year career he represented clubs including Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.