HOOKER Taylor Davies has rejoined Dragons on a season-long loan from Scarlets.

The 26-year-old links up with the Men of Gwent for a second spell with immediate effect.

Davies first joined Dragons in April to bolster the front row options at Rodney Parade towards the end of last season.

The Swansea-born forward made three appearances for the region in the Rainbow Cup.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan said: “We’re pleased that Taylor has rejoined us to add competition to our squad and he is keen to take this opportunity.

“Taylor worked hard with us towards the end of last season and we feel he will benefit from further exposure to our environment.”

Davies made his Scarlets debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2016/17 and also helped the Scarlets Premiership Select to a quarter-final place in the British & Irish Cup.

The front row made his senior debut in a pre-season clash with Exeter Chiefs in 2016 and was handed his first league appearance a year later. He has played 34 times for Scarlets.

Davies said: “I really enjoyed my time with Dragons last season and feel this is another good opportunity for me to come and progress my rugby. I’m glad to be back.

“The coaches are doing a good job here, as we clearly saw with the progress last season, and I feel I can also progress as well as helping the team out.

“I think this will be a good season and I am looking forward to the fans coming back in and supporting the boys.”