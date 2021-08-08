LIVE events are to return to Barry’s Memo Arts Centre with a jam-packed programme for the coming months.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns there hasn’t been a live event in the Memo since March, 2020, but now – in line with Welsh Government Guidance – live events can return after almost 18 months.
How is the venue operating?
- Memo Arts Centre will not operate at full capacity; there will be a ‘one seat’ spacing between separate ticket ‘bubble’ bookings.
- Track and trace will be in effect.
- Face coverings are to be born while entering or walking around the venue unless exempt.
- Hand sanitising stations will be available, with enhanced venue cleaning and ventilating in place.
- Refreshments are to be pre-ordered, with card only payments.
What's scheduled over the next few months?
- The fun kicks off with 'An Evening with Sam Warburton OBE' on Saturday, August 21. VIP Meet and Greet tickets have sold out, but balcony seats are available (at the time of publication). Find out more.
- Get ready to rumble! Live Welsh Wrestling is coming to Barry Memo on Friday, September 3. The two hour show begins at 7pm - find out more.
- Oh what a night! Music fans can join The Jerseys as they celebrate the timeless music of the 100 million album selling Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons on Saturday, September 18. Audiences can get their groove on from 7.30pm. Find out more.
- 'The Carpenters Experience' featuring the amazing voice of Maggie Nestor and eight top-class musicians, captures the sights and sounds of Richard and Karen Carpenter on Saturday, October 16, from 7.30pm. Find out more.
- People can party hard with 'Oye Santana' a tribute to Carlos Santana’s music which promises to be a high energy evening. Find out more about this event taking place from 7.30pm on Friday, October 22.
- The Just Us League is bringing parody show 'MARVELus: All the MARVEL Movies... Kind Of' to Barry Memo Arts Centre on Tuesday, October 26, at 7pm. This comedy show merges (almost) all the MARVEL films into an action-packed evening of laughter, suitable for 12+ due to possible strong language. Find out more.
- 'We Love Little Mix 2021' will bring a show packed with Little Mix tunes to Barry Memo Arts Centre on Saturday, October 30, with the fun from 6pm. Find out more.
What else do I need to know?
The full programme of live and cinema events at Barry Memo Arts Centre is available on their website.
Barry Memo Arts Centre has been 'See It Safely' approved, meaning the venue is complying with the latest government and industry coronavirus guidelines.
You can book tickets for events using the website, the links above, or by calling the Box Office on 01446 738622.
