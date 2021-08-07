A DAY service for disabled adults living in Barry Island was transformed into a Wonderland for a bonkers Mad Hatter's tea party.

Sully Day Opportunities - which offers support to people with a range of physical disabilities, learning disabilities and complex health needs - spent months renovating its garden after being closed for some time last year.

The people who use the service weeded the garden and planted colourful plants as part of a flowers in bloom project.

On a mission to turn the garden into a Wonderland many hours were spent in the art room creating decorations, including:

Bunting

Giant playing cards

The Mad Hatter

Alice

The Cheshire Cat

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

The team hosted a two-day garden party, with staff members dressing up as Tweedle Dum, Tweedle Dee and the White Rabbit.

Guests who are supported by the service wore home-made hats and fascinators.

A Cheshire Cat cake was made and donated by Grace Donovan, the 17-year-old daughter of team leader Lisa Donovan, and was enjoyed by attendees at the party.

Sian Harries, a team leader at Sully Day Opportunities, said: “Everyone has worked incredibly hard on the garden, and it was lovely to celebrate with a Mad Hatter’s Tea party.

"We had lovely weather for our fun and games – on one day, it was actually a bit too hot – and the flowers and decorations looked amazing.

“I’d like to say a special thank you to two of our support workers, Leanne Waters and Kate Power, who did a great deal of work on the project. They did an outstanding job.”

MORE NEWS:

Rob, who attends Sully Day Opportunities, said: “The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party was great fun and the Cheshire Cat cake was delicious.

"I loved how we all worked together to turn the garden into Wonderland then got to sit together and enjoy it in the sunshine.”

Sully Day Opportunities, is part of Ambito Care and Education, which is part of Salutem.