A LOCAL home care company's fundraising efforts have paid off for Age Connects as they have been able to provide a host of new activities for older people and more.

With the donation, the charity can continue the good work they are doing in the community, relaunch some of their activities with safety measures in place, as well as launch new activities - including a Tai Chi class.

Home Instead Charities is the charitable arm of the national home care company who provide grants to groups, charities or organisations which help to support older people in the community- helping them to live better and enjoy themselves in their later years.

Phil Batchelor, owner of Home Instead Cardiff, said: “It was our pleasure to present Nona Hexter from Age Connects with a cheque for £750 to support their services, including a new programme of Tai Chi classes.

Owner of Home Instead Cardiff, Phil Batchelor presenting Nona Hexter from Age Connects with a donation cheque

"We are pleased to have contributed to the national fundraising efforts for Home Instead Charities, and were only too pleased to suggest to Age Connects to apply for a grant- now they can continue more of their wonderful work."

Nona Hexter from Age Connects added: “We are very grateful to Home Instead Charities for the very much needed grant, which will help us to provide information and support for older people across the local area, including activities such as our friendship café and the launch of our new Tai Chi class!

“We’re excited to launch the activity, which boasts so many health and wellbeing benefits for older people, as well as encouraging them to learn something new.

"Ourselves, Home Instead and many of our other partners in the area are dedicated to improving the quality of life for local older people, and this is a key way we are achieving our mission!”

Age Connects’ activities and services are certainly appreciated in the community, with one local elderly client commenting: “I am so glad that the café is open again- I have been so lonely at home, very often having no one to talk to. Now I can come out and join in with life again.

"The café is really important to me, and I would never want to lose it.”