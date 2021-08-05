A PENARTH wedding stylist took over the town's pier for a spectacular photoshoot for her business recently after what she called a 'hard' 15 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harriet Jones, owner of One Splendid Day, is a wedding venue stylist and florist for eight years, and moved to Penarth two years ago with her husband. She now runs the business from her home in the town.

“We had a few places in mind, but when we visited Penarth we absolutely fell in love,” added Mrs Jones.

“It had everything for us; the sea, a beautiful town centre, lovely schools, and it’s right next to Cardiff, which in my opinion, is one of the best cities I’ve been to.”

Upon moving in 2019, Mrs Jones had a ton of weddings booked in to work already, but upon the pandemic hitting a few months later her business “completely dried up” as all of her booked events were postponed.

Chloe Mary Photo took the pictures of Liv Pixie

MORE NEWS:

“To say it was hard is an understatement,” she added.

Harriet Jones, taken by Mary W Thomas

“I was totally devastated. I’m a teacher too, so luckily we had that income, but so many of my friends in the industry had nothing else to fall back on which is so sad.

“I will say, for me, there has been a silver lining.

“Throughout the pandemic so many of us in the wedding industry took to social media to share our struggles.

“I’ve connected with so many other suppliers and have collaborated with loads of creatives; including on this shoot!

“The location for this shoot had to be Penarth – from the old beauty of Kymin House to the bustle of our beautiful pier. Gorgeous!”