FOLLY Farm has announced that 'That'll Be The Day,' the farm's much-loved rock 'n' roll variety show is returning in October 2021, featuring a 35th anniversary show.

The show will return to Follies Theatre on Friday, October 15, and Saturday, October 16, and will be full of rock ‘n’ roll music from the 1950s up to the present day.

Any tickets sold for the July 2020 date or the April 2021 date will be validated for the corresponding day.

2021 is the 14th year the show has been staged at Folly Farm, and Friday, October 15 marks the 30th appearance at the venue.

In the previous 13 years, the event has raised £128,000 for various charities, including Wales Air Ambulance, the Rotary Clubs of Milford Haven, Narberth and Whitland, the RNLI and the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, which is the chosen charity again this year.

Event organiser Phil Thompson said: “It is great to have That’ll Be The Day returning to Pembrokeshire after a very long wait, for two wonderful nights of entertainment whilst raising money for charity in the process.”

Gareth Morris, marketing officer at Folly Farm, said: "Folly Farm are once again proud to support Phil Thompson and the That’ll Be The Day team as they bring their unique blend of foot-tapping music and side-splitting humour to the Follies Theatre stage, for another memorable evening of quality entertainment.”

The event will also have the Western Telegraph and Radio Pembrokeshire as media sponsors.

Tickets are £25 and are available at https://paulsartori.org/events/thatll-be-the-day1/ or by telephoning 01437 763223.

Track & trace still applies, and may well be used with other ongoing requirements in October.