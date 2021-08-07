AN ICONIC trail of rocket sculptures includes work by an artist from Barry Island.

LORIS Hospice’s annual fundraiser, Rocket Round Leicester, saw 40 giant rocket sculptures land across the city on July 19; the 10-week trail will continue until September 26.

Artists from all over have contributed to the unique project, including Emma Everitt, 44, from Barry Island.

Ms Everitt – whose happy place is sitting on the beach listening to sea while she works – said: “When I first read about the Rocket Round Leicester trail, I knew I wanted to get involved.

“I’ve done something similar with the Snowdogs Tails in Wales trail which raised money for Ty Hafan and it’s amazing to be able to be working with another hospice for this trail, Loros Hospice in Leicester.

“We have experienced a rough year but across the world everyone has made sacrifices to protect each other, both those we love as well as total strangers."

(Picture: Emma Everitt)

She continued "I had the idea that my rocket design should convey a simple message of ‘love, peace, and kindness’.

“The heart motif was a natural choice, and their colours are a nod to the rainbows that we displayed in our windows to show our gratitude during lockdown and because I wanted a bright, bold, happy image that will make people smile as they walk past.

“Transferring a 2D design onto a 3D object is the biggest challenge- especially when my design was drawn on a piece of A4 paper and the rocket is about 8ft tall!"

Each rocket on the trail is sponsored, with Ms Everitt’s sponsored by North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College who were drawn to my design in the selection process.

Ms Everitt said she is “really excited” to see her rocket in situ and explore the rest of the trail.

Describing her artistic style she said: “My work is usually inspired by the colours and sounds of nature, in particular the sea.

“I love using bold colours and lines to make my pictures pop, either using acrylics or digital media.”

People can browse or buy her work from her website emmaeveritt.net

Plus, some of her prints are available from Wild Botanic on Holton Road.