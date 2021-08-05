A WELSH Olympian has done her hometown proud after she picked up gold in the women's 470 class this morning.

33-year-old Hannah Mills, from Dinas Powys, took gold with Eilidh McIntyre for Team GB in Tokyo; she had previously taken silver in London and gold in Rio with Saskia Clark in the same boat.

The Dinas Powys community are thrilled by her success – making her the most successful female Olympic sailor in history.

In Dinas Powys square there are balloons and a banner – featuring an image of a sailboat and the Welsh flag – which reads: “Congratulations Hannah on winning gold in Tokyo. Dinas Powys are proud!”

(Picture: Camera Club member Liz Richards)

Ms Mills mother, Fiona Mills, has spoken of her “absolute joy and ecstasy” after her daughter’s most recent win.

Speaking at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club, Fiona Mills said she had experienced a “mixture of emotions” after a protest was lodged in the race but then dismissed.

​Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Mrs Mills said her daughter had worked “so hard” throughout her sailing career and was now inspiring young sailors.

“She’s always wanted to do it, she’s always loved it – I’ve never, ever had to force her to go and train or go to a competition, because she’s just loved it,” she said.

“Her brother is watersports manager here at Cardiff Bay Yacht Club and some of his little people just say ‘we just want to be like Hannah’ and Hannah just wanted to be like (Team GB’s most successful men’s Olympic yachtsman) Ben Ainslie.”