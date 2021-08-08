WHILE lockdown restrictions are finally becoming a thing of the past, a lasting image remains – the dreaded DIY haircut.

While many businesses were forced to close their doors at times over the last 18 months, the loss of the trusty hairdresser was one that was felt by many.

With no access to professionals to style and create the ideal look, many of us ended up with a dodgy barnet during the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, as soon as they were allowed to open, hairdressers and barbers were immediately bombarded with customers looking for a rescue job, or simply a return to the good old days.

For that reason, it is clear to see that hairdressers are unsung heroes of society.

Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

Earlier this week, the Argus gave readers the opportunity to show their thanks to their favourite salon, barbers, or anything in between on our social media channels, and to be fair, you delivered.

We received more than 1,500 comments discussing the best places to go in Newport, Gwent, and the surrounding areas – and just what makes them so good.

Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to feature each and every one of these here, but below, you can check out a selection of comments made by your fellow readers.

And, if your very own one stop shop for all your hair needs hasn’t been highlighted, you can let us know in the comments below.

Read more local news here

Your top hairdressers

Posting on the South Wales Argus Facebook page, the following posts were published by Argus readers.

Siân Ford said: “Definitely Dirty Roots Salon on Chepstow Road. They’re so welcoming and always make my hair look amazing! Such a lovely, comfortable atmosphere in the salon, too.”

Alison Hughes said: “Rage Hair, Newport been going to them for over 20 years. Always amazing.”

James Anthony said: “Lambert's Barber Shop, Newport. Criss is an absolute beast with the clippers!”

Sallie Mogford said: “Kristy Hair Design, Christchurch. I have had my hair done there for around 15 years and they always do a good job with my foils and cuts.”

Nicola Crawley said: “Dirty roots salon is the best! I would not go anywhere else! I feel listened to and that the team care about my hair each time I go. It's a fantastic salon. Ash has created a wonderful relaxing environment and is fab at what he does.”

Andrea Jones said: “Ben Chambers at burlesque Caerleon. So talented and very intuitive as to your look and what you would be comfortable with and able to maintain yourself. Wonderful man!”

Tess Lewis said: “Ghost hair in Oakdale. Sean has brought a huge smile to my daughter's face after helping her with her post chemo hair. I can't thank him enough for all he's done to bring out some much needed confidence in my 15 year old.”

Gail James said: “Friendshair Maindee - absolutely wonderful hairdressers go above and beyond and have worked tirelessly over the past year although through difficult times during the pandemic and have done everything possible to keep their customers safe.”

Kenneth Whitehouse said: “SIDS barber shop. Professional and friendly. A safe place to have your haircut in these difficult times.”

Ceri Parry said: “Halo Hair & Beauty on Chepstow Road is absolutely amazing!! All the ladies that work there are brill & it’s so friendly too!”

Elisha Scott said: “Neil Antony Mobile Barber (Rogerstone/Basseleg & surrounding areas) for the guys. AM Hair Design for the girls. Both are absolutely amazing!!”

Caroline Edmunds said: “Bliss Magor hands down the best! Such a lovely bunch of girls who are amazing at what they do. Highly recommend.”

Angela Barnes said: “Wicked is an excellent child only salon, they are especially good with children with additional needs/small children.”

Jan Begley said: “SOLO hair salon Risca is fantastic. Dale and his team are amazing. All staff are friendly and welcoming.”

Alison Shuck said: “Mirror images two locks road Cwmbran for ladies then the men’s room in Cwmbran amazing people.”

Richard Coles-Brunt said: “I have been going to Cliff at Nuthouse for years. Have been some great stylists come through his doors over the years with Cliff at the helm. Had great cut today.”

Sue Price said: “The Color Court, Caldicot. Amazing colours and cuts.”

Tanis Jones said: “Inspirations Newport, have been with my same hairdressers for about 30 years! Fabulous.”

Mohannad Masood said: “Lambert’s barber shop, Newport. Best barber shop in the city!!”

Cheri Evans said: “Upper Cuts on Cardiff rd, Tash is brilliant and very calm around kids with special needs, my son will only go to her.”