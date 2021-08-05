LONG-AWAITED plans for a new footbridge connecting Queensway and Devon Place at Newport Railway Station have been approved by Newport City Council.
Permission for the footbridge was granted in March 2020, but plans have since been amended to extend the ramp to make the station more accessible.
The footbridge will replace the existing subway, which be permanently closed once it is complete.
The subway has been targeted by vandals in the past.
The report presented to the council said: “The footbridge continues to provide a convenient, safe and attractive crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists.”
Following a suggestion from Network Rail, improvements have been made to the plans for the lift area to make it easier for users to access.
Plans for the new footbridge have been in the works since 2014, when the Welsh Government announced a £4 million investment to build the bridge, alongside other work.
The amended plans were approved by the council’s Planning Committee in a meeting held on Wednesday August 4.
