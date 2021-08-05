A LEADING Welsh Government minister has slammed the decision to change overseas travel restrictions in England without consultatimng devolved administrations.

Earlier today, the UK Government announced that further changes were being made to the red, amber, and green country lists for travel into England.

However, it has since been revealed that the Welsh Government was not involved in the decision making process.

It is not thought that the Scottish or Northern Irish governments were consulted before the changes were announced, either.

Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

But, while leading figures within the Welsh Government have expressed their disappointment, as a result of the open border in place, Wales is set to follow suit with the new travel restrictions.

This means that from 4am on Sunday (August 8), the following countries move from the amber list onto the green list:

Austria

Germany

Slovenia

Slovakia

Latvia

Romania

Norway

The following countries are set to move from the red list onto the amber list:

India

Bahrain

Qatar

The UAE

Read more local news here

Finally, the following destinations are being upgraded from the amber list onto the red list:

Georgia

La Reunion

Mayotte

Mexico

What’s more, people fully vaccinated in the UK, in Europe or the USA with approved vaccines will no longer be required to self-isolate and take a day-eight PCR test on arrival from France.

But, despite these changes, the current advice from the Welsh Government is that international travel is not currently advised for non-essential reasons.

In a written statement, Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services said: “The UK Government has announced changes to the red, amber and green country lists for international travel in England. Despite our continued efforts to press for UK-wide decision-making in this area, decisions for England have once again been made without engagement with the Welsh Government or the other devolved governments.

“This is unacceptable – international travel policy affects all parts of the UK and Welsh interests need to be part of the decision-making process.

“We are extremely disappointed with the unilateral approach taken and believe there remain clear public health risks posed by re-opening international travel while the virus is circulating globally. For these reasons, we continue to caution against international travel for non-essential reasons this summer.

“However, as we share an open border with England, it would not be practical or viable to introduce a separate border health policy.

“Therefore, we will replicate the changes being made in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, to maintain the same traffic-light system as the rest of the UK.”