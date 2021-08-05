LIFE in Wales will take a significant step back to normality from Saturday, with most coronavirus restrictions to be eased.

First minister Mark Drakeford has announced that, from 6am on Saturday, August 7, Wales will move into alert level zero.

In practice, this means that all restrictions on meeting with others will be removed and all businesses – including nightclubs – will be able to open.

The restrictions will also see the mandatory two-metre social distancing scrapped in public places, with business owners instead being given greater flexibility on the measures they take to minimise the risk of coronavirus. They must set this out in a risk assessment, with the measures taken differing on a case-by-case basis, rather than having catch-all restrictions for all businesses.

However, some restrictions will remain in place.

Anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, or who tests positive, must isolate for 10 days.

Face coverings will continue to be required in most indoor public places in Wales, including on public transport, in shops and in healthcare settings. But they will no longer be legally required in hospitality settings where food and drink is served.

And, as mentioned above, business owners and those responsible for premises open to the public and workplaces must carry out a Covid-19 risk assessment and continue to take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Announcing the changes, Mr Drakeford said the move was “another significant step forward.”

“For the first time since the pandemic started, all businesses will be able to open and all legal limits on meeting people in indoor private spaces will be removed,” he said.

“Alert level zero does not mean the end of restrictions and a free-for-all. But it does mean we can all enjoy more freedoms with the confidence there are still important protections in place to make sure our public health is being safeguarded while we are out and about.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over yet and we all need to work together to do everything we can to keep this virus under control – at alert level zero, everything we do will have an impact on this virus.

“Even if you have been fully vaccinated, meeting outside is safer than inside; let fresh air into indoor spaces, get tested even for mild symptoms, and self-isolate when you are required to do so.

“Continue to keep our distance when we are out and work from home whenever we can. Wear a face mask, especially in crowded places, on public transport, in shops and in health and social care settings.

“Taking responsibility and working together means we can all do the things we’ve missed the most. We’ve all got a reason to keep Wales safe.”

So what are the new changes:

From Saturday, there will be no legal limits on the number of people who can meet, including in private homes, public places or at events.

Businesses which were required to be closed will be able to re-open. This includes nightclubs.

Premises which are open to the public and workplaces will have more flexibility about which reasonable measures they take to minimise the risk of coronavirus. But these should be tailored to their risk assessment and their specific circumstances.

Face coverings will not be a legal requirement in hospitality settings where food and drink is served, but will continue to be required in most indoor public places.

Also on August 7, adults who are fully vaccinated and children and young people under 18 will no longer need to isolate if they are identified as close contacts of someone who has coronavirus.

Those who do need to self-isolate and cannot work from home will be eligible for a support payment, which will rise from £500 to £750 on that date too.