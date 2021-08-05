A MORTGAGE broker from Brecon has completed the extraordinary feat of climbing five mountains in five countries over three days.

Des Lally, 46, took on the challenge to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and Help for Heroes.

He was joined on his effort by a four-strong support team in a van and travelled more than 1,900 miles.

The 72-hour feat saw him trek up more than three miles of mountain, much of it in the dark.

Mr Lally climbed Carrauntoohil in Ireland, Northern Ireland’s Slieve Donard, Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England’s Lake District, and finally Yr Wyddfa.

Admitted it had not been the most comfortable of 72 hours, he said: “It was tough going, there’s no doubt about that – especially living out of a van for four days, with a lack of sleep and not eating properly.

“We left Brecon at 6am on the Tuesday and by the time we got to the foot of the first mountain it was about 2.30am the following morning – so, nearly 24 hours later. And we left straight away.

“We went up it in the dark, but because of that, we couldn’t find the path to go up it. We ended up climbing up the practically vertical face to get to the path.

“No denying it, there were some hairy moments where we had to sit down and grab hold of something to wait for the gusts of wind to pass.

“And coming down Carrauntoohil [in Ireland] – which was definitely the toughest of the mountains – there’s a bit called the Devil’s Ladder and it really got to me scrambling down it, as it was wet and there was a lot of loose rock and stuff.

“Physically I’m fine. We were lucky as we didn’t have any injuries or anything, it was just the travelling that got to us. By the time we reached Snowdon, we worked out we’d travelled more than 1,900 miles – and that doesn’t include the climbs.

“It was tough, but, as I’ve said previously, it’s nothing compared to what people in the Armed Forces have suffered, physically and psychologically, or what cancer sufferers deal with every day. That’s why we were doing it.”

His fundraising total currently stands at around £12,000, and he will split the final total between Cancer Research UK and Help For Heroes.

He added: “The biggest thing we’ve taken from this is actually how beautiful the UK and Ireland is. Before setting out on this challenge, most of us hadn’t travelled very widely and we were stunned by the scenery we saw.

"At one stage, in Scotland, there was a stag refusing to move in the centre of the road. It was like a stand-off, wonderful!”

Help for Heroes area fundraising manager Dean Williams said: “I never fail to be amazed by the dedication of some of our fundraisers and Des is certainly at the vanguard of that cohort.

“I’d like to thank him for his efforts on behalf of everybody at Help for Heroes and those who benefit from the services and support we provide.

“Des deserves to take it easy for a while – perhaps he’d like to join us cycling from John O’Groats to Land’s End, later this month.”

It is still possible to donate to Mr Lally’ 5 Mountains, 5 Countries, 3 Days challenge by visiting his fundraising page.

This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.