WALES' own version of Freedom Day is just hours away, with the Welsh government announcing plans to move the nation into covid alert level zero on Saturday (August 7).

The drastic step sees restrictions loosened and lifted, with many businesses able to open for the first time since March 2020.

But, while the news comes as a positive step on the road to a return to normal, for others, this announcement doesn’t go far enough.

Unlike the changes announced by the UK government in England last month, senior figures in Wales have ensured that some measures will remain in place, in a bid to keep the public safe from covid-19.

In part thanks to successful efforts to vaccinate a large percentage of the population, nightlife venues have been allowed to reopen, while there has also been some loosening of mask restrictions.

But, while the headlines over the coming days will likely be dominated by the things that you’ll be able to do from Saturday, August 7, you can see what is still not allowed below.

Alert level zero: The things you still can’t do

Go outside while testing positive for covid or while having covid symptoms

This one may seem a little obvious, but if you test positive for covid, you must isolate until you are symptom free and no longer testing positive for the deadly virus.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, you should arrange for a PCR test, and you should self-isolate for 10 days.

The same applies if you return a positive test.

The only change here is that from August 7, adults who are fully vaccinated and children and young people under 18, will no longer need to isolate if they are identified as close contacts of someone who has coronavirus.

Ditch the face mask completely

For many, it was hoped that the latest change would see an end to wearing face coverings entirely – though this is not the case.

In all fairness, there has been a loosening of restrictions here – with face coverings no longer set to be mandatory in hospitality settings where food and drink will be served.

However, unlike in England, masks will still be needed in all other indoor environments.

This includes shops, public transport, and in health and social care settings.

Those who are currently exempt will continue to be exempt.

Return to the old way of working

Working from home tends to divide opinion, and that will likely continue, as the current government line is that workers should continue to work from home wherever possible.

That being said, it should be easier to return to office based working, as the social distancing requirements have been altered slightly.

Now, employers must carry out a workplace risk assessment to determine what measures are needed to keep workers safe.

No face-to-face free-for-all

Throughout the pandemic, the often-repeated line from the Welsh government has been telling people to consider what they should do, as opposed to what they can do.

And, this is again evident when it comes to rules relating to face-to-face meetings.

From Saturday, there will be no limit to how many people can meet up face-to-face, either indoors or outdoors.

But, just because you can meet in an unlimited number, the advise remains to consider the safest way to do this.

First minister Mark Drakeford said: “Moving to alert level zero is another significant step forward for us all. For the first time since the pandemic started, all businesses will be able to open and all legal limits on meeting people in indoor private spaces will be removed.

“Alert level zero does not mean the end of restrictions and a free-for-all. But it does mean we can all enjoy more freedoms with the confidence there are still important protections in place to make sure our public health is being safeguarded while we are out and about.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over yet and we all need to work together to do everything we can to keep this virus under control – at alert level zero, everything we do will have an impact on this virus.

“Even if you have been fully vaccinated, meeting outside is safer than inside; let fresh air into indoor spaces, get tested even for mild symptoms, and self-isolate when you are required to do so.”