MATTY Dolan has been named Newport County AFC’s club captain for the new season.

Dolan is one of the Exiles’ longest-serving players, having joined the club four years ago.

The versatile midfielder, who was deployed at the heart of County’s defence last term, scooped the Exiles' player of the season accolade.

The 28-year-old has made 170 appearances and scored 14 goals during his time at Rodney Parade, playing a pivotal role in County’s league and cup success under boss Mike Flynn.

He reached the Sky Bet League Two play-off final with the Exiles in his second season in South Wales and was also a key member of the squad that achieved the same feat last term.

Dolan has also helped the Exiles enjoy success in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in recent seasons, with the Exiles reaching the third round of the former in each campaign since his arrival in 2017.

Mickey Demetriou, another long-standing servant who played alongside Dolan in defence last term, will take on the role of vice-captain for the new season.

Dolan said: "It’s a massive honour because I’ve been at the club for a long time now. I’ll wear the armband with a lot of pride and I’ll give everything I’ve got to the football club to make sure we carry on our success.

"Certain players aspire to be captains and it’s something that I’ve thought about as I’ve progressed through my career.

"I like to show those leadership qualities and any help that I can give to the club and the lads, I want to do that and lead by example.

"We’ve got a lot of leaders in our dressing room who will be looking to set an example too, but it will be a huge honour for me to be captain.

"I’ve spoken to the gaffer about it and it’s something that I’m going to take very seriously to make sure I help this football club keep achieving things that it’s achieved in previous years."