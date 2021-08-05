Nightclubs in Wales are finally able to reopen, after restrictions kept the dancefloors empty since March 2020.

Tonight, the Welsh government has unveiled its plans to move to alert level zero, which gives all businesses, including nightclubs, the freedom to open.

From Saturday, August 7, clubs will be able to open, and one venue in Newport has wasted no time in announcing plans to put on an evening of entertainment.

Bloc, located in the former Courtyard and Blind Tiger venues in Cambrian Road, is set to open for the very first time on Saturday night.

Organisers of Rework, the venue’s first club night, have taken to social media to reveal that the event will be open on a first come, first serve basis – with the exception of invited guests.

Doors are set to open at 9pm, and interested parties are advised to turn up early unless they want the first night of nightlife to be spent queuing in the Newport cold.

The organisers stressed that they would be waiting for tonight’s government announcement before making any official announcements in terms of PPE, but stressed that “We will always respect people's wishes should you want to keep PPE on”.

According to the nightclub’s website, the venue is set up over three floors, with five separate rooms for entertainment.

It is believed that the former occupants of the space - Courtyard and Blind Tiger, closed in October 2020.

But, while Bloc is likely to be the largest scale nightclub event taking place this weekend, it is unlikely to be the only one.

With nightclubs officially given the greenlight to reopen, it is expected that promoters in Wales will be keen to open at the first possible opportunity – with scenes similar to those seen across the border expected.

Announcing the latest changes, first minister Mark Drakeford said: “Moving to alert level zero is another significant step forward for us all. For the first time since the pandemic started, all businesses will be able to open and all legal limits on meeting people in indoor private spaces will be removed.

“Alert level zero does not mean the end of restrictions and a free-for-all. But it does mean we can all enjoy more freedoms with the confidence there are still important protections in place to make sure our public health is being safeguarded while we are out and about.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over yet and we all need to work together to do everything we can to keep this virus under control – at alert level zero, everything we do will have an impact on this virus.

“Taking responsibility and working together means we can all do the things we’ve missed the most. We’ve all got a reason to keep Wales safe.”