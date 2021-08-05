WITH face coverings no longer mandatory in England, many thought the relaxation of restrictions in Wales on Saturday would follow suit.

Wales will move into alert level zero from 6am on Saturday, with first minister Mark Drakeford announcing almost all coronavirus restrictions will be eased.

But what are the new rules surrounding face coverings?

In short, those who were hoping to no longer have to wear them will be disappointed, as there isn’t going to be much change.

Face coverings will still be required in most indoor settings. This includes on public transport, in shops and in health and social care settings.

One change, however, is they will no longer be mandatory in hospitality settings where food and drink will be served.

Those who are currently exempt will continue to be exempt.

Speaking about the changes, Mr Drakeford said: “Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over yet and we all need to work together to do everything we can to keep this virus under control – at alert level zero, everything we do will have an impact on this virus.

“Continue to keep our distance when we are out and work from home whenever we can. Wear a face mask, especially in crowded places, on public transport, in shops and in health and social care settings.

“Taking responsibility and working together means we can all do the things we’ve missed the most. We’ve all got a reason to keep Wales safe.”