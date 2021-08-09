A DRIVER has appeared in court accused of killing a cyclist last Christmas Eve.
Lewis Smith, aged 23, of Cedar Way, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of 64-year-old David Power in Cwmbran.
He is alleged to have been responsible for Mr Power’s death whilst the defendant was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A4051 Cwmbran Drive.
Smith appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court.
No plea was entered.
The defendant is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on August 30.
He was granted unconditional bail.
Following the death of Mr Power, called ‘Dapper’ by friends, tributes were paid to a figure who was well-known in rugby circles.
The Cwmbran man was the honorary secretary of the Welsh Charitables RFC, an organisation which raises funds for charities throughout the country.
At the time, Mr Power’s sister Sue Hobbs said: “David was and always will be a much-loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
“He loved life and was full of fun. He was so proud of learning Welsh and would greet his nephews and nieces with a cheeky ‘Shwmae’.
“To say he liked rugby would be an understatement, he loved it, along with all his many rugby friends of all ages.”
