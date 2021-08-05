CORONAVIRUS restrictions in Wales are set to be lifted from Saturday, in a significant step back towards normal life.

All restrictions on meeting with others – including at home, in public places or at events – will be removed and all businesses – including nightclubs – will be able to open.

The restrictions will also see the mandatory two-metre social distancing scrapped in public places, with business owners instead being given greater flexibility on the measures they take to minimise the risk of coronavirus.

The changes see many of Wales’ restrictions brought in line with the rules in England – which were relaxed on July 19.

Here’s a look at how the rules are similar – and how they differ – between England and Wales.

Where the rules are the same

From Saturday, both England and Wales will have no restrictions on the number of people who can meet.

There will also be no set guidance over social distancing – with business owners and those responsible for public places having to complete a risk assessment – with the measures taken differing on a case-by-case basis, rather than having catch-all restrictions for all businesses.

The new rules will allow for all businesses in Wales – including nightclubs – to re-open, something which is currently the case in England.

Where the rules differ

The main difference between England and Wales is when it comes to face coverings.

In England, face coverings are no longer required by law, although the government said it still "expects and recommends" them to be used in crowded and enclosed spaces.

However, here in Wales, face coverings will still be required in most indoor settings, including on public transport, in shops and in health and social care settings.

The one change to the rules on face coverings in Wales is they will no longer be mandatory in hospitality settings where food and drink will be served.

One area where Wales has relaxed the restrictions faster than in England is with the self-isolation period for those who have been fully vaccinated.

In Wales, people who have been double jabbed and children and young people under 18 will no longer need to self-isolate if they are identified as close contacts of someone who has coronavirus after August 7.

This only comes into force from August 16 in England.

And across the Severn Bridge, the UK Government is encouraging people working from home to return to the workplace gradually over the summer. However, in Wales, first minister Mark Drakeford has encouraged people to “work from home whenever we can.”