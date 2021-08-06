GRAFFITI markings have been appearing more frequently across Penarth over the past few months, with many finding the issue 'frustrating.'

Since the start of this year, several traders in the town have spoke about their constant battle against tagging on their buildings - such as Penarth Physiotherapy Practice and Pilates Studio and Willmore's 1938 - and other street objects such as road signs and electrical boxes.

The owners of Willmore's 1938 Matthew Holland and Charlotte Court, have not been able to remove the tagging on the side of their building due to the cost of having to get scaffolding put up.

The roof, which is 100 years old, was also damaged during the process.

The latest to be hit with a repeated blight of graffiti is Rachael Beasley of Curves Women's Gym, who has had her business vandalised twice over the past few months.

The door of Curves Women's Gym was vandalised for the second time in the past few months

"It’s very frustrating and also costly for my business," she added.

"I am trying to revamp my business at the moment too with the effects of Covid and having graffiti all over the front of the premises is an eyesore.

Many electrical boxes and road signs across the town have been covered in tags

"I am thinking of getting security camera but again it’s another financial issue and due to Covid I’ve lost a lot of my gym members.

"I think if they had CCTV around the town and the council helped local business with this too it would help the local businesses to feel a lot secure and safe.

"Perhaps the council could promote neighbourhood watch in the area or signs to show that if a crime is committed there will be a fine.

"I feel like the vandalism is out of control at the moment and youths are not getting punished for it. It’s very frustrating."

Alleys and lanes have also been hit with tagging

The Vale of Glamorgan council has no duty or authority to remove graffiti from private property, unless it is obscene or offensive, and can only do so with the permission of the owner.

It is the legal responsibility of the land or building owner.

In June of this year, a 16-year-old boy from Penarth came forward and admitted to vandalising buildings across Penarth and Barry with the tag 'SOSO' after South Wales Police made an appeal for the culprit.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Graffiti is a real blight on our community.

"It can cause distress to property owners and considerable expense to remove.

"We have had some recent success in the Vale of Glamorgan – with one teenage boy coming forward to admit graffiti in Penarth and Barry and two girls were identified from CCTV in Barry.

"We hope that members of the public can continue to help us to identify those responsible by being our eyes and ears out in the community.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPReportOnline, send a private message on Facebook or Twitter, email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or phone 101."