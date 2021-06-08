Live: Mark Drakeford set to speak to nation to announce move to Alert Level 0

Covid: Drakeford announces lifting of restrictions in Wales
- From 6am on Saturday Wales will move to alert level zero.
- There will be no legal limits on the number of people who can meet, including in private homes, public places or at events.
- Nightclubs will be able to re-open.
- Face coverings will not be a legal requirement in hospitality settings where food and drink is served, but will continue to be required in most indoor public places.
- First minister Mark Drakeford will hold a coronavirus briefing at 12.35pm to discuss the changes
