Live: Mark Drakeford set to speak to nation to announce move to Alert Level 0

Covid: Drakeford announces lifting of restrictions in Wales

By Joshua Searle

Last updated:

    From 6am on Saturday Wales will move to alert level zero.
  • There will be no legal limits on the number of people who can meet, including in private homes, public places or at events.
  • Nightclubs will be able to re-open.
  • Face coverings will not be a legal requirement in hospitality settings where food and drink is served, but will continue to be required in most indoor public places.
  • First minister Mark Drakeford will hold a coronavirus briefing at 12.35pm to discuss the changes